Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Amanda Peet on Why Sandra Oh Was Perfect for ‘The Chair’

By Ileane Rudolph
tvinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass is in session! The college-set series, The Chair, stars Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the first female head of the English department at Pembroke University, a fictional institution that’s woefully behind the times. Series creator and executive producer Amanda Peet schools us about the smart, six-episode satire.

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Oh
Person
Amanda Peet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White People#Chair#English#Pembroke University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosCollider

7 Shows Like 'The Chair' to Watch After You Binge Sandra Oh's Netflix Drama

Sandra Oh is back with a new comedy on Netflix called The Chair. The series, created by Amanda Peet, follows Oh’s character, Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, who is named the first woman chair of the English department of a small-town college called Pembroke University. She’s taking over for Dr. Bill Dobson, played by Jay Duplass, a close friend for whom she has romantic feelings, whose life is spiraling after the loss of his wife and his daughter’s departure to college. After Bill is videotaped giving a Nazi salute in class — a misconstrued incident that he is guilty of nonetheless — a whole chaotic mess follows during which Ji-Yoon is blamed and made to clean it up. Also starring Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, and more, The Chair is a fantastic and hilarious satire that takes on misogyny, racism, cancel culture, and more in the world of academia, and it’s another must-watch series from Netflix.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Sandra Oh’s Hit New Netflix Series Is Dominating Streaming

Netflix’s newest TV series is already a hit. The Chair, starring Sandra Oh, released last Friday and has quickly moved to the top of the streaming platform’s charts. FlixPatrol reports that the comedy-drama, a satire of campus politicking in a New England university English Department, succeeded Hit & Run as Netflix’s most popular show worldwide this morning. The Chair rests somewhere in the top 10 of most regional markets, with the show at the top of U.K.’s list and second with the U.S.
TV & Videospurewow.com

Sandra Oh’s Brand-New Dark Comedy Is Now the #2 Show on Netflix

Step aside, Killing Eve, because Sandra Oh has returned to the small screen in an all-new role. The actress’s dark comedy, The Chair, recently premiered on Netflix. After a matter of days, the series has already claimed the number two spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched shows. The...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why David Duchovny Was Willing To Reprise His X-Files Speedo For New Netflix Show With Sandra Oh

No matter what David Duchovny does in his career, many fans will always think of him as Fox Mulder from The X-Files — the passionate FBI agent always in pursuit of the truth. But he’s also shown over the years that he’s not afraid to go to the extreme for the sake of comedy (see: all of Californication, any cameo where he plays himself). In the new Netflix series The Chair, David Duchovny resurrected one particularly memorable moment from The X-Files in a scene with series star Sandra Oh by donning a red Speedo. You know the one. It's right above.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Is Sandra Oh's new series The Chair worth the watch?

Netflix's latest offering comes in the form of The Chair. The comedy-drama, which boasts Sandra Oh as its leading star, has generated lots of talk and received high praise from critics. So is it worth the watch? Here's all you need to know about the new series and what fans...
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

Why The Chair Was the Perfect Opportunity for Netflix to Explore Weekly Releases

When Netflix pioneered streaming television in the late 2000s, it changed not only how we watched TV but also the nature of television itself, as more and more series were being written and constructed with binge-watching in mind. But with the debut of its new comedy The Chair, it’s more important than ever that the streaming service consider modifying its release methods—the series is a prime example of an anti-Netflix show, one that would be better off if it wasn’t treated the same as every other original series on the service.
TV & VideosNPR

'The Chair' Is Yet Another Reason to Love Sandra Oh

In the Netflix show The Chair, Ji-Yoon Kim (played by Sandra Oh) has just become the first woman to chair the English department at the fictional Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is determined to usher in a new era, but is immediately saddled with unexpected challenges, most notably the tensions between an older, whiter faculty and a younger, multicultural student body.
TV SeriesMiami Herald

Review: On Netflix, ‘The Chair’ and Sandra Oh offer a tricky seminar in academic cancel culture

Satire is everywhere and nowhere right now. It’s the thing so many series and movies tiptoe near, without getting their hands and stories around. “The White Lotus” isn’t really satire; it’s a methodical dark comedy doling out one or two character traits per character, operating with the mechanics of a whodunit and a whogotkilled full of tidy reversals of fortune. The new “Candyman,” of all things, actually sneaks in more stealth satire in its tone and details than “The White Lotus,” in its depiction of a soul-sucking contemporary art scene and one Black couple’s unfortunate career paths within it. (No wonder the horror audience is likely to reject it wholesale.)
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Sandra Oh Says That Grey’s Anatomy Fame Was ‘Traumatic’

Fame didn't come naturally to Sandra Oh. The actor earned two Golden Globes, for her performances on Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eve, and now you can see her on Netflix's collegiate comedy The Chair. Even though she's starred in many iconic projects since Grey's, Oh is arguably most known (and beloved) for portraying the brilliant but messy Dr. Cristina Yang on ABC's hit medical drama. And in a new interview with Willie Geist for Sunday Today, she opened up about the mental health obstacles that came with the part.
TV SeriesTODAY.com

Sandra Oh talks ‘The Chair,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and season 4 of ‘Killing Eve’

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Sandra Oh talks to Willie Geist about her new Netflix series “The Chair” and the importance of her trailblazing character, Ji-Yoon Kim, having an authentic Korean name. The Golden Globe winner also talks about her experience with fame during her 10 seasons on the hit medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” and how early obstacles from her parents gave her more confidence and made her “tougher, in a good way.”Aug. 29, 2021.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Sandra Oh's Casual Red Carpet Outfit Is a Lesson in Silhouette Dressing

Red carpets may slowly be coming back after over a year of virtual-only events, but Sandra Oh came prepared. The former Grey's Anatomy star graced the premiere of Marvel's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings with her presence on Thursday night in London, wearing a casual-cool ensemble that gave us an instant lesson in silhouette dressing.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Sandra Oh Calls Becoming Famous a “Traumatic” Experience

The moment Sandra Oh started to become a household name thanks to her role on Grey’s Anatomy, the actress knew she would have to prioritize her mental health if she wanted to stay in the business for the long haul. The Killing Eve star discussed her difficult rise to fame...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Tina Fey & Jon Hamm Black Comedy Feature ‘Maggie Moore(s)’ Adds Micah Stock

EXCLUSIVE: Tony nominated stage actor Micah Stock has joined the John Slattery directed feature Maggie Moore(s) in a supporting role, starring opposite Jon Hamm and Tina Fey. The black comedy takes place in a dusty desert town where nothing ever happens, as a police chief is suddenly faced with the back-to-back murders of two women with the same name. Stock will play Jay Moore, described as a lifetime schemer with a personality as greasy as his hair. Additional details about the character are under wraps. Slattery produces with Cary Woods, Vincent Newman, Dan Reardon and Santosh Govindaraju.  Stock most recently starred in Netflix’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy