Call of Duty: Vanguard hands-on — Fighting duos in Champion Hill
Seemed like it took me all day, but I finally got a victory in Champion Hill, the new multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard. PlayStation 4 and 5 owners are playing the alpha of Call of Duty: Vanguard this weekend in a preview of the new mode. It’s a multiplayer combat mode where two players are squaring off against two players in confined maps. Vanguard itself will be out on November 5 on the consoles and the PC.venturebeat.com
