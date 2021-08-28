Cancel
Video Games

Call of Duty: Vanguard hands-on — Fighting duos in Champion Hill

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeemed like it took me all day, but I finally got a victory in Champion Hill, the new multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard. PlayStation 4 and 5 owners are playing the alpha of Call of Duty: Vanguard this weekend in a preview of the new mode. It’s a multiplayer combat mode where two players are squaring off against two players in confined maps. Vanguard itself will be out on November 5 on the consoles and the PC.

SlashGear

