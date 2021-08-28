Call of Duty: Vanguard hands-on — Fighting duos in Champion Hill

This Call of Duty: Vanguard Champion Hill guide is here for those looking to dive into their first look at the next installment of the first-person shooter franchise. The Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha has just launched and will last throughout most of the weekend, exclusively to those on PlayStation. Unfortunately, according to leaks, it appears Xbox and PC players will have to wait until the Open Beta for the upcoming title launches on Sept. 16 in order to get their first taste of the new World War II-themed gameplay.