Predicting the SEC East for 2021

The college football season has officially begun.

After months of speculation and hypotheticals we have finally made it to the 2021 season and once again have actual games to talk about.

No SEC teams took part in the week zero action but there were several exciting matchups in week one.

Ahead of the start of the SEC season here are my predictions for the SEC East in 2021, you can read our SEC West predictions here.

7. Vanderbilt 3-9 (0-8)

Vanderbilt is entering the Clark Lea era and while he has had success as a defensive coordinator in the past, those jobs did not have the talent gap between the Commodores and the rest of the SEC.

They will improve on their 0-9 record from a season ago but they will go winless in the SEC for the second-straight year.

6. South Carolina 4-8 (1-7)

South Carolina is the second SEC team that saw their offense fall apart under head coach Will Muschamp and the program is in a complete rebuild. Making matters even worse for the Gamecocks, projected starting quarterback Luke Doty is out with a foot injury and they were forced to convert Zeb Noland from a graduate assistant to a quarterback, and he has a chance to win the starting job.

The defense has some intriguing players but the offense will drag the Gamecocks to the bottom of the SEC East.

5. Tennessee 5-7 (2-6)

Is Josh Huepel the man who can steady a floundering Tennessee program? I have my doubts. What he will be able to do, is bring some excitement to an offense that desperately needs a jolt. The offense may take a step forward but the defense will certainly regress after losing several of their key players from last season.

The offense will be better but the defense will take a step back as they only win conference games against Vanderbily and South Carolina.

4. Missouri 8-4 (4-4)

Missouri has one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the SEC in Connor Bazelak. That will be worth a lot for the Tigers as they look to build on a 5-5 record from a season ago. Bazelak had success last season but it was predominantly on short routes and the passing attack has to be more explosive to help cover for a defense that struggled a season ago.

The Tigers will take a step forward with Bazelak but he can only make up so much for a roster that has several deficiencies. The Tigers will beat Arkansas to finish .500 in the SEC for the second straight season.

3. Kentucky 9-3 (4-4)

Kentucky is attempting to modernize their passing attack, but that is a process that will take years before their passing attack threatens anyone. With that being said, the rushing attack should once again be one of the best in the SEC as Chris Rodriguez Jr. is a great running back who will benefit from a good offensive line.

The offense will be enough for the out of conference schedule and the bottom of the SEC but will be unable to keep up with the more complete offences they will face.

2. Florida 10-2 (6-2)

Florida is undergoing massive turnover on offense. Kyle Pitts and Kyle Trask were one of the best duo’s in the country last season but they are both not in the NFL, as are top receivers wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes. However, Emory Jones is a talented quarterback and has been pegged as a breakout player. If Jones can reach his ceiling than the Gators will be just fine, if he does not it could be a rough year in Gainesville.

Florida will handle the middle to bottom teams in the SEC and even beat LSU in Death Valley. However, the talent gap between them and Alabama and Georgia will be too much and they ultimately finish second in the division.

1. Georgia 11-1 (8-0)

Georgia has one of the most talented rosters in the country and may finally have a quarterback capable of getting them over the hump in J.T. Daniels. They will be dominant on defense but if Daniels can make the offense explosive then Georgia is one of the best teams in the country.

Georgia is taking place in one of the best early-season games of the year when they face off with Clemson in week one. The Dogs will lose the matchup but will go undefeated the rest of the season and will be a win in the SEC Championship game away from another berth in the playoff.