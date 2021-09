The Labor Day holiday could be prime time for more than just barbecues and closing the pool for the year as the open season on ransomware continues. In recent months, cyberattacks have crossed through the digital ether with very real implications in our physical reality, as online criminals send shockwaves through critical aspects of U.S. infrastructure ranging from domestic petroleum and meat production to local water treatment facilities. On Tuesday, the FBI and CISA released an advisory, warning organizations to "remain vigilant" to cybersecurity threats heading toward the holiday weekend. Based on recent security trends, the Labor Day holiday could be prime time for more than just barbecues and closing the pool for the summer.