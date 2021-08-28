Football Roundup: Athens loses to James Clemens

Athens quarterback Jaden Jude scrambles to the right side of the field in the matchup against James Clemens Friday at Madison City Stadium. News Courier/Travis Devlin

An opening drive touchdown by the Athens Golden Eagles was all they could muster in their 47-7 loss to the James Clemens Jets Friday night at Madison City Stadium.

Athens quarterback Jaden Jude, who led his team to a comeback win last week against Fort Payne, picked up right where he left off in the opening possession of the game. Jude found running back Dylan Roper down the sideline for a wide open 67-yard touchdown pass with 11:20 remaining in the first quarter. Nelson Brown made the PAT to put Athens up 7-0.

Jets quarterback Gio Lopez connected on a long pass to wide receiver Kobe Johnson on the first play of their drive to bring them all the way down to the Athens 19-yard line. Lopez found the end zone a couple plays later on a 15-yard scramble to put the Jets on the board. The PAT was missed and Athens maintained a 7-6 lead.

That lead, however, was short lived. While Athens still seemed to have a momentum in their second drive of the game, a lightning delay stopped play for nearly a half-an-hour.

After play resumed, the Golden Eagles had a three and out and had to punt back to the Jets. From their own 19-yard line, Donte Snodgrass took the handoff 81-yards for a touchdown to give the Jets their first lead of the game.

After a turnover on downs by the Golden Eagles, Lopez launched his second touchdown pass of the game, a 58-yard connection with wide receiver Keymari Pittman. At the end of the first quarter, the Jets lead 19-7.

After a punt return for a touchdown by the Jets early in the second quarter, Lopez found Pittman in the end zone for their second touchdown connection of the game. After a successful two-point conversion, James Clemens had a 33-7 advantage with 9:08 remaining in the half.

Lopez added his fourth touchdown pass of the game to wide receiver Tyrik Walker with nearly five minutes left. But Lopez wasn't done, as he finished the night with five touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown, his last one was 65-yard pass to Terrance Cunningham to head into the locker room at the half with a 40 point lead of 47-7.

That score remained the same throughout second half with neither team putting any more points on the board.

“Hats off to them. That's a really good football team,” Athens head coach Cody Gross said. “We knew going into this thing that we were going to have to play near perfect to have a chance and that didn't happen.”

Despite how the score looked when the clock hit double zeroes, Gross felt this was a good learning experience for his team.

“We started off well. There's some things to build on,” he said. “We are a team that's built on work and now all we got to do is go back to work.”

Athens (1-1) will be on the road again next week against the Columbia Eagles Friday, Sept. 3 beginning at 7 p.m.

Ardmore 33, Elkmont 13

Elkmont quarterback Rowe Allen was 8-of-23 for 98 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown pass came early in the first quarter on a 23-yard connection with wide receiver Mykell Murrah. His second touchdown was a 28-yard pass completion to Cole Holt late in the fourth quarter. Ardmore didn't get on the board until the second quarter. With just 21 seconds remaining in the half, running back Thomas Coltson ran in for a 3-yard touchdown.

Trevor Sims got the second touchdown for Ardmore in the third on a 5-yard run. Quarterback Brayden Hillis was 8-of-12 for 99 yards and one touchdown. He found wide receiver Cruz Lewter for a 30-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter. Sims and Colston each tallied another rushing touchdown in the fourth giving them two on the night. As a team, Ardmore averaged 6.2 yards per rush on 42 rushing attempts. Ardmore (2-0) will play at Brewer next week Friday, Sept. 3. Elkmont (0-2) will be home against Phil Campbell.

Lexington 53, Tanner 20

Tanner (0-2) will have their first home game of the season Friday, Sept. 3 against Section.

Mars Hill Bible 26, East Limestone 7

East (0-2) will take on Lee Friday, Sept. 3 at home on Canvar Field.