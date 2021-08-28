Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, MI

With Legalized Marijuana, Has Your Organization Rethought Its Drug Testing Policies?

By Mike Brennan
mitechnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING – ASE continues to get member inquiries about substance abuse testing and policies. A recent article by the Washington Examiner says interest in relaxing strict employer policies against employee marijuana use is going on across the country. Where marijuana is legal recreationally, such as in Michigan, employers are asking whether it’s worth continuing pre-employment and other testing for marijuana use. Amazon has eliminated marijuana from its drug testing and is treating marijuana use the same as alcohol.

mitechnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Health
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Business
Lansing, MI
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legalized Marijuana#Heroin#Marijuana Laws#Ase#The Washington Examiner#Senate#Lsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Related
California StateEast Bay Express

Taxing THC: Federal legalization of cannabis could make costs in California much, much higher

We might be at least a few years away from federal legalization of cannabis. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are resistant—though of course Republicans, with some exceptions, make for the biggest obstacle. At this moment, there just aren’t enough votes in the Senate to pass a bill. If the Republicans retake the House in 2022, as current forecasts have it, that will likely set the effort back by at least another two years.
Delaware County, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

Sheriff stirs opposition to legalized marijuana

With just under three months until the state deadline for “opting out” of cannabis retail sales, Delaware County’s 19 towns and 10 villages are grappling with the decision. Under the Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act, signed into law March 31 by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, cannabis retail licenses may be granted...
Congress & Courtsmarijuanamoment.net

Senators Flooded With Input On Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill

Wednesday is the deadline to submit comments on a draft Senate bill to federally legalize marijuana, and feedback has flooded in from a broad array of advocates and industry stakeholders. While legalization proponents have widely celebrated the introduction of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA), they have some suggestions...
Ohio StatePosted by
Benzinga

Ohioans Clear Major Hurdle On Road To Legalizing Marijuana

Ohio's uphill struggle to legalize cannabis use and sales has cleared a final hurdle on the path toward getting a proposal submitted to the state's legislature. Activists can begin collecting signatures for a 2022 ballot initiative to legalize cannabis. The Ohio Ballot Board, a panel of legislative appointees led by...
Virginia StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Marijuana Legalized in Virginia

On July 1, 2021, marijuana officially became legal in Virginia. This makes Virginia the first Southern state to legalize marijuana. While the legislation passed, retail sales from recreational dispensaries are not permitted to begin until 2024. For now, the only way to have legal recreational marijuana is to grow it yourself, or be gifted it from someone else legally growing it.
Congress, AZyourvalley.net

Lynch: It’s time for Congress legalize marijuana federally

Join the civil community discussion in the comments below or email your ideas and opinions to: aznews@newszap.com. As a proud Arizona conservative, I did not support the legalization of cannabis when it came up for a vote last year. The Arizona voters, however, sent a loud-and-clear message, and the measure passed. Now that is here, and here to stay, we need the federal government to take the next step.
Ohio StateVindy.com

Petition certified to expand legal marijuana in Ohio

A petition asking the Ohio General Assembly to create a statute expanding legal marijuana in the state was certified Friday by the Ohio Attorney General. The proposed law would allow adults 21 and older to grow up to six plants each at home, or up to 12 in a home with two or more adults, establish addiction services, regulate commercial sales / licensing, and create a social equity and jobs program.
Winchester, VAsu.edu

Despite new law, SU maintains its current marijuana policy

On July 1, 2021, the Commonwealth of Virginia made the recreational use of marijuana (cannabis) legal. For detailed information regarding specifics on what is now legal and illegal regarding marijuana in Virginia, please visit the following website: https://www.cannabis.virginia.gov/. Despite Virginia legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, Shenandoah University (SU) will...
Electionswyomingnewsnow.tv

Many organizations working to get marijuana on 2022 ballot

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Libertarian National Party, Wyoming Norml and Wyoming Patients Coalition is helping get two marijuana bills on the 2022 ballot. Christine Stenquist, the senior strategist, said her team has seen support for this so far. “We polled people out in the community and there’s a lot of support for decriminalization and for medical,” Stenquist said.
U.S. Politicshot96.com

U.S. cannabis insurers get ready to roll as federal legalization nears

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Insurers are quietly gearing up for a potential ten-fold increase in sales to the booming $17.6 billion-a-year cannabis industry as Congress inches closer to legalizing pot at the federal level. While 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis for medical or recreational...
Montana StateWXYZ

Montana law enforcement, scientists prepare for legalized marijuana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana already struggles with our rate of drunk driving, and in a few months, the state’s new recreational marijuana law comes into play. It will no doubt put more impaired drivers out on the roads. How does the Montana Highway patrol feel about it, and what about the state crime lab whose scientists will likely see a bigger caseload? We found out that they’re already gearing up.
Posted by
Pace E. LaVia

11 U.S. States Working To Legalize Marijuana in 2022

Advocates and lawmakers in at least 11 U.S. states are working towards cannabis policy reforms in 2022. The past few federal elections have been a boon for legal cannabis advocates and consumers. To date, more than two-thirds of U.S. states have legalized marijuana for medical use. Fifteen of those states have also legalized marijuana for adult recreational use.
Congress & CourtsL.A. Weekly

Pot Reformers Weigh In on Senate Legalization Plan

On Wednesday, September 1, the Senate’s Democratic leadership saw a flood of input on the preliminary draft of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act. Most of the nation’s major cannabis reform organizations active on Capitol Hill offered their feedback on the federal bill to legalize pot nationwide, authored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR).

Comments / 0

Community Policy