Matthew Rhys & ‘Perry Mason’ Production Designer John Goldsmith On Series’ Portrait Of ’30s Los Angeles And More – The Process

It has taken more than a year and a half after its January 2020 Sundance Film Festival debut for the compelling true story of the battle for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund to finally be released. It just may be that Netflix, which picked up the film there, was waiting for the 20th anniversary of the attacks to make this even more timely. Regardless, it is well worth that wait. With Michael Keaton delivering one of his finest performances (he is also a producer on it) and a stellar cast including Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan and an awards-worthy turn from Broadway star Laura Benanti, I found this to be an enlightening and enriching experience that takes what sounds like a bureaucratic procedural about the creation of a fund to pay back families for loved ones lost in that horrendous terrorist attack, and finds the humanity amid all that government paperwork.