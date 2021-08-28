Matthew Rhys & ‘Perry Mason’ Production Designer John Goldsmith On Series’ Portrait Of ’30s Los Angeles And More – The Process
When production designer John P. Goldsmith was approached for HBO’s reboot of Perry Mason, he was compelled by the opportunity to dive into the world of 1930s Los Angeles. “Architecturally, what was happening then with modernism was so interesting, with Neutra, and Schindler and Frank Lloyd Wright, and these people that were there making amazing work,” Goldsmith says. “So, when this project came up and I had my first conversation with [EP-director] Tim [Van Patten] and was thinking about…what’s happening architecturally and urbanistically and culturally in Los Angeles, which I love, [I thought it] would be so tasty to sink your teeth into.”deadline.com
