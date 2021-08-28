Dayton Eugene Barnes
Dayton Eugene Barnes was the son of Willie Hute Barnes and Gladys Douglas Barnes. He was born in Seminole County. Survivors include wife Linda Nouotny Barnes; daughters, Shanna and husband Kenny Tigner and Tamie and husband Tony Cross; brothers, Darrell Barnes, Kenneth Barnes and Carol Barnes; sisters-in-law, Susie Barnes and Retha Barnes; grandchildren, Kaleigh and Ryan Tigner; stepchildren, Trey D’elia, Zack Wood, and Jacob McAfee; and numerous nieces and nephews.www.seminoleproducer.com
