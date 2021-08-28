Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seminole County, OK

Dayton Eugene Barnes

Seminole Producer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDayton Eugene Barnes was the son of Willie Hute Barnes and Gladys Douglas Barnes. He was born in Seminole County. Survivors include wife Linda Nouotny Barnes; daughters, Shanna and husband Kenny Tigner and Tamie and husband Tony Cross; brothers, Darrell Barnes, Kenneth Barnes and Carol Barnes; sisters-in-law, Susie Barnes and Retha Barnes; grandchildren, Kaleigh and Ryan Tigner; stepchildren, Trey D’elia, Zack Wood, and Jacob McAfee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

www.seminoleproducer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Barnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With power due back for almost all of New Orleans by next week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly encouraged residents who evacuated because of Hurricane Ida to begin returning home. But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with no timeline on power restoration and homes and businesses in tatters.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy