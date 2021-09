Barcelona great Rivaldo was surprised Manchester City did not make a move for Lionel Messi, who is preparing to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut this weekend.The 34-year-old came through the La Masia academy and established himself as the greatest ever player to grace the Nou Camp – and perhaps any pitch – during an incredible medal-laden period.Messi will forever be synonymous with Barcelona but the club’s shocking financial situation led to the bombshell confirmation of his departure in early August.The Argentina captain swiftly signed a two-year deal with the option of a further season at PSG who he...