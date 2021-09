Minnesota put up quite a fight on Thursday. The Golden Gophers found themselves in a seesaw battle with No. 4 Ohio State in their B1G opener at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers owned a halftime lead and even had a 3rd quarter advantage but Ohio State flexed its muscle and took over late in the contest. The Buckeyes proved to be too much, overcoming the deficit and posting a 45-31 victory in Minneapolis.