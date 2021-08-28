Cancel
Los Alamos, NM

Founder Of Society Of Catholic Scientists To Speak On ‘Science And Religion: The Myth Of Conflict’ Sept. 10

The New Mexico Chapter of the Society of Catholic Scientists (SCS) is pleased to invite the local community to a public lecture to be given by Prof. Stephen Barr of U. Delaware, Physics, the President and founder of the Society of Catholic Scientists, on “Science and Religion: the Myth of Conflict”, at Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Catholic Church at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, in the Karen McLaughlin Parish Hall.

