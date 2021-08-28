Julia Haart: The Woman Behind Netflix’s “My Unorthodox Life”
Maya Angelou once said: “Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women.” This wise saying is embodied by the groundbreaking feisty fashionista Julia Haart. Julia is the CEO and co-owner of Elite World Group and unless one closely followed the fashion world, you may not yet know her name. Netflix’s new nine episode unscripted series “My Unorthodox Life” is bringing this remarkable woman’s story to a wider audience. The show introduces us to Julia, her family, and her unordinary story.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0