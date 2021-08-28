Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Louisville woman last $1 million vaccine winner

By TOM LATEK Kentucky Today
Sentinel-Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Mattingly of Louisville found out about her $1 million win when Gov. Andy Beshear called her, while she and her husband were travelling in South Dakota. “I felt so privileged to represent all of us who have stayed home when needed, wore our masks, socially distanced, got tested, and most of all, got the vaccine when it became available,” Mattingly said in a recorded message played at a Friday press conference announcing the winners.

www.sentinel-echo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Crestwood, KY
City
Nicholasville, KY
Louisville, KY
Health
State
South Dakota State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Lexington, KY
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Mary Mattingly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Scholarships#Shot At A Million
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy