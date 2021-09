From the moment he was hired to replace Tom Herman as Texas’ head football coach on Jan. 2, Steve Sarkisian has maintained the opinion that he inherited a talented roster. In his first in-season news conference on Monday leading up to the 21st-ranked Longhorns taking on No. 23 Louisiana in the 2021 season opener on Saturday (3:30 p.m., FOX), Sarkisian once again praised the players listed on the first official depth chart of his tenure, which was released roughly 90 minutes after his meeting with the media wrapped up.