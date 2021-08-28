Cancel
Kansas City, MO

47 victims rescued, 102 arrested in human trafficking stings across 12 states

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — A raid involving law enforcement agencies across 12 states rescued 47 victims of human trafficking and led to 102 arrests. The sting, known as “Operation United Front,” took place overnight Thursday and was led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The agencies worked alongside federal agencies and law enforcement in 11 other states to execute the operation.

