Dan Quinn feels okay, but the first-year Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator was forced to miss his first game coaching at AT&T Stadium. Quinn, who remains under quarantine after a positive test landed him, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and seven other Dallas players and staffers on the team’s COVID-19 list to start the week, says he feels fine. The Cowboys’ defensive coordinator is fully vaccinated and hopes to return in time to coach this weekend’s preseason finale according to the Dallas Morning News, but as of now, everything is up in the air.