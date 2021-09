Aston Villa's manager ensured his side’s successful record against Geordie opposition was swiftly continued as his side ran out 2-0 victors. Due to the oppositions lack of attacking intensity, the goalkeeping Argentine was thus rewarded with his first clean sheet of the season subsequent through minimal output. Early in the first half the visitors found themselves presented with a glorious opportunity to open the scoring through striker Callum Wilson. However, the goalkeeper maintained positioning and enlarged himself narrowing the angle down for Wilson and thus seeing his effort fly wayward of the Holte End net.