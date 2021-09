National media outlets are rolling the dice on Bryce Young. Alabama’s sophomore quarterback enters this season as the starter. He replaces Mac Jones and looks to be the fifth first-year starter to lead the Crimson Tide to a national title. RJ Young, a sports media personality for Fox Sports, started the Young for Heisman campaign by having him as one of his “sleepers” for the award. Since then, Caesars SportsBook has the former five-star boasting the third-highest odds (+900) to win the Heisman. According to the Big Noon Kickoff team at Fox, Young is fourth on its preseason Heisman list. He is ahead of DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson) and behind Breece Hall (Iowa State), Sam Howell (North Carolina), and Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma). The majority of outlets and betting sites have Rattler winning the Heisman.