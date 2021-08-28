Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morrison, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 12:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morrison; Todd THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TODD AND SOUTHWESTERN MORRISON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Minnesota. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeast Morrison county until 1230 pm.