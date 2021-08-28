Cancel
What Temperature Is Too Warm for Winter Tires?

By Wendy Johnson
Summer or all-season tires are great when the temperature gets hot outside or when you drive on wet roads. However, they don’t offer any benefit when winter rolls around, so you switch to snow tires instead. The problem is, winter tires are only good in colder weather. It’s tempting to keep them on all year round, but it’s not a good idea. Here’s the lowdown on snow tires and the proper maintenance techniques of when to use or not use them.

