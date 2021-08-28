Kansas man struck, killed on I-70 in Kansas City early Saturday, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, police said. The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Pittman Road. According to a crash report from Kansas City police, the victim’s car, a Chrysler sedan, was stopped in the outside lane of traffic after experiencing a tire blowout.