Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas man struck, killed on I-70 in Kansas City early Saturday, police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers
fox4kc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, police said. The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Pittman Road. According to a crash report from Kansas City police, the victim’s car, a Chrysler sedan, was stopped in the outside lane of traffic after experiencing a tire blowout.

fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
City
Sedan, KS
Kansas City, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Osawatomie, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Traffic
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#I 70#Traffic Accident#Interstate 70#Chrysler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy