Alabama State

Dashcam captures man waving gun at Alabama woman on I-24 ramp near Nissan Stadium

CBS42.com
 7 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Antioch resident Jennifer Wilson tells News 2 that she got her mom a dash camera because you never know what’s going to happen on the road. Wilson’s mother was in town Friday from Alabama, and on her way to meet her for lunch in Franklin. She was driving along Interstate Drive near Nissan Stadium when a frightening incident occurred on the entrance ramp to Interstate 24 East.

www.cbs42.com

