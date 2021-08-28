Cancel
Cowboys Notebook: Top 30 Players to Sit; Hooker Playing for Job?

By Mike Fisher
FRIDAY - The Dallas Cowboys on Saturday put in their final preparation for Sunday's preseason-closer against the Jacksonville Jaguars ... while really putting in preparation for the next game that matters, the NFL regular-season opener at Tampa Bay.

And therefore, the latest from The Star:

*Look for maybe the top 30 guys on the roster to sit this one out.

*That is, unless you consider safety Malik Hooker a "top 30 guy.'' The Cowboys may want to actually get a more full look at him on Sunday before committing to exactly what his role will be here.

Owner Jerry Jones is a Hooker fan. The coaching staff obviously wants to see more.

*Tackles Tyron Smith (illness) and La’el Collins (stinger) watched the Saturday workout after missing Friday.

Coach Mike McCarthy said of Collins' issue: “It doesn’t seem of a serious nature, but it’s something we’re watching.'' He added that it is not "a long-term concern.”

Collins hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2019. The Cowboys would like to fix that in two weeks, when the NFL opens with Dallas at Tampa on Thursday, Sept. 9.

*Tyron was taken down by a flu bug that is going around the locker room at The Star. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch missed Friday but seems fine Safety Donovan Wilson (groin) didn't practice, but is expected to be fine. And DeMarcus Lawrence and Greg Zuerlein (both coming off back surgery) are ramping up and should be good for Tampa.

*AT&T Stadium is presently a busy place. It is not only the site for the final NFL preseason game for both teams, but also the evacuation home of the New Orleans Saints for a few days, due to Hurricane Ida.

*Quarterback Dak Prescott returned to full practice after last year's ankle surgery and this summer's shoulder surgery. He's "full-go,'' with no pitch count and "no restrictions.''

*The Cowboys are still working through COVID issues, but hopefully those won't destabilize the roster. One issue: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn remains unavailable. So Dallas has created a plan for defensive play-calling on Sunday - and an experiment for offensive play-calling, too. Read more here.

*Jacksonville is reportedly going to play No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence at QB - and has traded away Gardner Minshew to Philly - and yes, we wonder why the Cowboys didn't chase that deal rather than pit Cooper Rush vs. Garrett Gilbert for the No. 2 job, as will be the case Sunday.

