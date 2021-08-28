Cancel
Packers sitting 31 players in preseason finale vs. Bills

By Zach Kruse
 7 days ago
As was the case during each of the team’s first two preseason games, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is protecting most of his most valuable players in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

The Packers are sitting 31 players. Previously, the Packers sat 30 players vs. the Houston Texans and 32 players vs. the New York Jets. Many of the veteran players on the roster will have sat out the entire preseason.

Here’s the list for Saturday in Buffalo:

QB Aaron Rodgers

WR Allen Lazard

WR Davante Adams

WR Randall Cobb

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

CB Kevin King

CB Eric Stokes

CB Jaire Alexander

S Darnell Savage

S Adrian Amos

RB Aaron Jones

S Vernon Scott

CB Chandon Sullivan

LB Ty Summers

LB Krys Barnes

LB Rashan Gary

OLB Za’Darius Smith

LB De’Vondre Campbell

LT David Bakhtiari

OL Elgton Jenkins

OL Billy Turner

OL Dennis Kelly

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

TE Robert Tonyan

WR Juwann Winfree

TE Marcedes Lewis

OLB Preston Smith

DL Tyler Lancaster

DL Kingsley Keke

DL Kenny Clark

The Packers and Bills are scheduled for kickoff at noon central time.

