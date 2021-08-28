Packers sitting 31 players in preseason finale vs. Bills
As was the case during each of the team’s first two preseason games, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is protecting most of his most valuable players in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.
The Packers are sitting 31 players. Previously, the Packers sat 30 players vs. the Houston Texans and 32 players vs. the New York Jets. Many of the veteran players on the roster will have sat out the entire preseason.
Here’s the list for Saturday in Buffalo:
QB Aaron Rodgers
WR Allen Lazard
WR Davante Adams
WR Randall Cobb
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
CB Kevin King
CB Eric Stokes
CB Jaire Alexander
S Darnell Savage
S Adrian Amos
RB Aaron Jones
S Vernon Scott
CB Chandon Sullivan
LB Ty Summers
LB Krys Barnes
LB Rashan Gary
OLB Za’Darius Smith
LB De’Vondre Campbell
LT David Bakhtiari
OL Elgton Jenkins
OL Billy Turner
OL Dennis Kelly
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
TE Robert Tonyan
WR Juwann Winfree
TE Marcedes Lewis
OLB Preston Smith
DL Tyler Lancaster
DL Kingsley Keke
DL Kenny Clark
The Packers and Bills are scheduled for kickoff at noon central time.
