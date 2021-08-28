Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Man dead, officer hurt after shooting at police department

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police officers in North Carolina fatally shot a suspect after they said he set fire to a police vehicle and assaulted an officer. One officer was injured during the encounter, according to police.

The incident took place Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Greensboro Police Department, the agency said in a news release.

Around 3:08 p.m., the suspect entered the parking lot, set fire to a vehicle and assaulted an officer who approached him, the news release said.

“Three officers discharged their weapon ending the threat to the officers. The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene,” the news release said.

One officer was injured and brought to a hospital, according to the department.

On Saturday morning, the department identified the suspect as Christopher Corey Moore, 41, of Greensboro.

The officers involved, who were not immediately identified, will be placed on administrative duty while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation looks into the matter, the department said.

Asked at a news conference whether the suspect had fired a weapon at the officers, Police Chief Brian James said that was under investigation, according to video posted by the News & Record. He said an officer sustained injuries consistent with a “physical assault.”

All of the officers involved were veterans of the force, James said.

Police did not immediately identify the race of the officers or suspect.

