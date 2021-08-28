Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Orlando City vs. Inter Miami: Player Grades and Man of the Match

By Marcus_Mitchell
The Mane Land
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando City and Inter Miami battled to a scoreless draw at Exploria Stadium. A missed penalty by Tesho Akindele was just one part of an overall frustrating performance by Orlando’s offense. Defensively, the Lions secured their seventh shutout of the season against a Miami side that scored six goals in its previous two games. While the result may leave some pulling their hair at what could’ve been a win, the Lions stretched their unbeaten streak in MLS games to six games.

www.themaneland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tesho Akindele
Person
Daryl Dike
Person
Benji Michel
Person
Chris Mueller
Person
Alexander Alvarado
Person
Robin Jansson
Person
Nani
Person
Pedro Gallese
Person
Rodolfo Pizarro
Person
Nick Marsman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami#Man Of The Match#Lions#Gk#Peruvian#Swede#Argentinian#Brazilian#Mf#Bear#Dezart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire: Photo Gallery

Orlando City entered Saturday night’s match-up with the Chicago Fire on a four-game unbeaten streak but it wasn’t the most convincing one. The Lions were coming off three consecutive 1-1 draws and that was wrapped around a 1-0 loss at home in the Leagues Cup. But, despite the offense still not coming back to life, and the loss of Nani at the half-hour mark, the Lions managed to grind out a hard-fought 1-0 win at Exploria Stadium.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Know Your Opponent | Inter Miami

Orlando City (9-4-7, 34 pts) will take part in Heineken Rivalry Week this Friday night, taking on Florida foes Inter Miami CF (6-9-4, 22 pts) at Exploria Stadium. The game will be nationally televised at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Local radio coverage will be available from 8 p.m. on FM 96.9 the Game in English and Acción 97.9 FM and 810 AM in Spanish.
MLSchatsports.com

3 things we learned from Orlando City’s scoreless draw with Inter Miami

Orlando City settled for a scoreless draw against instate rival Inter Miami on Friday night as the Lions continued to struggle with finishing opportunities on the attacking end. The Lions’ offense has diminished through a series of injuries during the summer. The team averaged less than a goal per game...
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Storylines | City vs. Inter Miami

Forward Benji Michel netted the deciding finish on Saturday in the Lions’ 1-0 shutout victory over the Chicago Fire, burying his shot inside the left post for his fourth finish of the season. Michel trails only Nani on the side in finishes this season, with 16 across all competitions since joining the side ahead of the 2019 MLS season.
Orlando, FLchatsports.com

Orlando City’s Success Depends on Health of its Designated Players

Much has been made about Orlando City’s lineup woes throughout the season. There have been injury crises across just about every position group, with key players missing huge swaths of game time. Even now, Sebas Méndez, Uri Rosell, and Alexandre Pato are still out of the lineup. But of all the absences Orlando has had to deal with, none loom larger than Nani and Mauricio Pereyra.
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Three Keys to Victory

Orlando City is back in action this Saturday as the club hosts the Columbus Crew. This is the first meeting this season between the two clubs, and with fewer home matches than away matches to end the season, maximizing points at home will be key to the Lions’ success. That being said, what do the Lions need to do to defeat the Crew, defend Exploria Stadium, and pick up a vital three points?
MLSThe Mane Land

Lion Links: 9/1/21

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope everyone is doing well down in Florida as we enter September. It’s going to be busy this week with World Cup qualifiers and then Orlando City and the Orlando Pride in action this weekend. Before we jump into today’s links from around the soccer world, lets all wish a happy birthday to former Orlando City player and head coach James O’Connor!
MLSThe Mane Land

PawedCast Episode 261: Miami Rewind, Pride-Gotham, Columbus Crew Preview and More

RSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Subscribe with Google Play. Orlando City is in a bit of a scoring drought but the defense has been stout so at least the Lions are able to get something even when held without a goal. The draw against Miami isn’t what the Lions or their fans wanted, especially in a match that saw the team awarded a penalty, but the return of El Pulpo and a strong match from the back line helped secure a point in a scoreless draw at home on Saturday. We break down the game and make our Man of the Match selections.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Orlando City Adds MLS Pool Goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh Ahead of Columbus Match

ORLANDO, Fla. (Sept. 3, 2021) — Orlando City SC has added Major League Soccer pool goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh, it was announced today. Ranjitsingh will join the Lions for Saturday’s match against Columbus Crew SC, and will be available alongside Adam Grinwis. Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar has been ruled out of the...
MLSchatsports.com

Forward March: Orlando City vs Chicago Fire MLS Preview

The Fire didn’t lose the game on the field Wednesday. I mean, obviously, they did. Games are played on the field, after all. But in reality, the game was lost in the board room. The fact of the matter is Inter Miami had better Designated Players than the Chicago Fire do, and at the end of the game, the team with Rodolfo Pizarro and Gonzalo Higuain on their roster instead of Robert Beric and Gastón Gíménez won the game.
MLSvavel.com

Robbie Robinson stays hot with Inter Miami

In just the right time of the Major League Soccer season, Inter Miami seems to be figuring it out and are ready to make a playoff push in the Eastern Conference. In large part thanks to good individual performances, Phill Neville's side has managed to get out of the bottom of the East standings, and is already looking ahead for their next challenge.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsoccernow.com

Ready or not Pittsburgh City United FC to make UPSL debut vs Inter Atlantic FC

Since coming on to the scene in early June, it’s been a whirlwind for Michael Monsour, owner of Pittsburgh City United FC, a new soccer club which is expected to make its debut in the United Premier Soccer League when they take on FC Inter Atlantic at Fairland Recreation Park in Burtonsville, Maryland on Saturday evening (7:30 p.m. kickoff).
UEFAstarsandstripesfc.com

12 USMNT players to compete in 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

We know the United States Men’s National Team has a roster for the upcoming World Cup qualifying window. After that window, 12 USMNT players will begin their quest to hoist the UEFA Champions League trophy. Today, the Champions League draw took place, and the 12 USMNT players who are on...
MLSmagiccity.soccer

The Miami FC vs. Hartford Athletic: Previewing The Match

They say there’s no place like home, and that’s been true for Miami FC this summer. FIU Stadium has been a fortress for the Blue and Orange lately. Miami has won four consecutive home matches dating back to June 26, including two wins against the first-place Tampa Bay Rowdies. But that streak will be put to the test Sunday night when Miami hosts the Hartford Athletic, the only team division rival Miami hasn’t won against this season.
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando's Ups and Downs: Why Should You Support Orlando?

For those of you that may be new to Major League Soccer (MLS) or soccer in general. You may be asking yourself, "Why should I support Orlando City?'' Trust me, I’ve asked myself that same question in the past. So a little about me and how I became a fan...
MLSTacoma News Tribune

Pizarro leads Inter Miami CF against Orlando City SC after 2-goal showing

Inter Miami CF (6-9-4) vs. Orlando City SC (9-4-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -134, Inter Miami CF +325, Draw +287; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF visits Orlando City SC after Rodolfo Pizarro totaled two goals against Toronto FC. Orlando City SC put together an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy