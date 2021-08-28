Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fishkill, NY

Bus carrying 27 inmates catches fire; 1 injured in fight

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

FISHKILL, N.Y. (AP) — A bus carrying more than dozen inmates caught fire Friday on its way to a state prison in southern Dutchess County.

There were no serious injuries, but one inmate suffered head trauma from a fight that broke out at the scene, The Daily Freeman reported Saturday.

The fire happened before 8 p.m. along Route 9D just north of Interstate 84 and appeared to have been caused by a mechanical problem, state police said.

The state bus was carrying 27 inmates to the nearby Downstate Correctional Facility.

Several police agencies responded to the scene and accounted for the inmates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

557K+
Followers
307K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Fishkill, NY
Accidents
City
Fishkill, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Accidents
Fishkill, NY
Crime & Safety
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#Prison#Accident#Ap#The Daily Freeman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Maryland officer suspended after hit-and-run

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police department says an officer has been suspended while it investigates his suspected role in a hit-and-run while driving an unmarked police cruiser. The Prince George’s County Police Department issued a news release Saturday saying that officers responded Friday night to a report...
Iowa StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Man charged after bicycle crash kills northwest Iowa woman

HULL, Iowa (AP) — A man has been arrested after a woman was killed when her bicycle was hit by a truck in northwest Iowa. Lorna Moss, 69, of Sioux Center, Iowa, was riding her bike Friday evening about 2 miles north of Hull when she was hit from behind by a pickup truck driven by Seth De Jong, 27, of Doon, the Sioux Center Sheriff’s office said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy