Bus carrying 27 inmates catches fire; 1 injured in fight

FISHKILL, N.Y. (AP) — A bus carrying more than dozen inmates caught fire Friday on its way to a state prison in southern Dutchess County.

There were no serious injuries, but one inmate suffered head trauma from a fight that broke out at the scene, The Daily Freeman reported Saturday.

The fire happened before 8 p.m. along Route 9D just north of Interstate 84 and appeared to have been caused by a mechanical problem, state police said.

The state bus was carrying 27 inmates to the nearby Downstate Correctional Facility.

Several police agencies responded to the scene and accounted for the inmates.