WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An 8-year-old Wichita boy is dead after drowning at a home swimming pool during a party.

Police were called around 7:20 p.m. Friday to a home and found Lucas Kindrick unresponsive. Emergency workers performed lifesaving measures but Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Lucas was at the home for a back-to-school party.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.