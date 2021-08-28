Cancel
9/11: As the decades pass, the act of remembering evolves

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The act of remembering is a complex one, particularly when it comes to an event like 9/11. Memory can be filled with emotion, with politics, with anger and with a desire to make sure that certain stories are told. As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, it highlights a moment when the immediacy of recent memory starts to blend with the notion that a historic event is slowly becoming a historical one. Experts say that’s a time when it’s important to realize that when we remember big events can have a deep influence on exactly how we remember them.

Related
PoliticsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Remembering 9/11

I was at the dentist that morning. As he worked on a filling (only one I’ve ever had, by the way), an assistant walked in. A plane had crashed into the World Trade Center, she told us. She assumed, and we did, too, that it was an accident. And probably a small plane, with a pilot who’d had engine trouble.
Politicsnewportri.com

20 years after 9/11, New Englanders reflect on a defining moment

Nearly 400 New Englanders were among the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and on the plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Each of us who lived through that day can answer the question...
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

America is dead

Before you ask: Yes, I’ve read a history book or two. I’m well aware that the United State of America has been through hard times — harder times than we’re going through now, even. Like most straight white guys my age, yes, I “had a thing” for the Civil War, and yes, I used to root for the underdog before I eventually wised up and realized it’s a good thing, actually, that agrarian slave states were and remain underdogs to (comparatively) free, industrialized people. Oh, and yes, I also watched Ken Burns’ The Vietnam War and read Rick Perlstein’s Nixonland, so, even though my parents were still in elementary school during 1968, I’m well aware things got a little heated back then (not just in the United States, either — The Lost World of Communism’s episode on Czechoslovakia includes several touching stories about the Prague Spring and its fallout).
ReligionPosted by
Fox News

America’s Path Toward Totalitarianism Coming From the Left: What’s a Devout Christian To Do?

Diversity, equity, and inclusion, all sound like wonderful ideas, except that they have become tools to control schools, government, and businesses. It’s the kind of soft power that creeps up on a country, sort of the like the proverbial frog boiled in water. That is what best-selling author Rod Dreher says is happening to America. In his book, “Live Not By Lives: A Manual for Christian Dissidents,” he says history is telling us that the land of the free and home of the brave is moving slowly towards Totalitarianism… not from the government but from far-left elements that promote Woke ideology to indoctrinate generations. Think Soviet Union, Cuba, even Nazi Germany. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Dreher give examples of his interviews with Christians who fled from oppressive regimes in Europe and came to America to find some of the same things happening here. Things like the pulling down of statues, erasing the past accomplishments of men once celebrated as heroes, controlling the content of news and entertainment. And anyone who disagrees – aka dissidents- is canceled. Dreher says the writing is on the walls, the question is, is anybody reading it? Listen now to understand how to respond to what’s happening in the world today.
Politicsyourerie

Remembering 9/11: Fear at Three Mile Island

(WHTM) — After the nation realized terrorists had just attacked the homeland for the first time the country became eerily quiet. The FAA ordered all planes to land and stay grounded. But then, three fighter jets appeared over Three Mile Island. “We immediately directed the nation’s nuclear plants to go...
Massachusetts StateKETV.com

'Paulie's Push' remembers flight attendants lost on 9/11

A Massachusetts man is honoring the flight attendants on board the planes that were hijacked on Sept. 11 ahead of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Retired United flight attendant Paulie Veneto is pushing a beverage cart from Logan International Airport in Boston to Ground Zero in New York to honor the crew members.
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Dana Perino announces 'America's Dog' Jasper has died

Fox News host Dana Perino announced Saturday that her dog Jasper, who she has often featured on television over the years, has passed away. "It is its deep sadness that I have to let you all know that Jasper passed away today," Perino tweeted on Saturday about the 9-year-old canine’s passing.
Louisiana StatePosted by
AFP

The day that changed America: Remembering 9/11, 20 years on

On the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, New Yorkers woke to crisp blue skies following a storm that had soaked America's northeastern seaboard the day before. A buildup of high pressure had helped push the cold front out into the Atlantic, creating a weather phenomenon known in aviation parlance as "severe clear." The cloudless sky was little portent of the dark, history-changing day that was about to unfold. As New Yorkers began heading to work, 19 hijackers were boarding flights at airports in Boston, Washington and Newark.
Politicsheraldmailmedia.com

If you share memories of 9/11, loved ones will remember

In a few weeks, the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be commemorated. It’s hard to believe it has been 20 years. I remember the day like it was yesterday. We had recently begun home-schooling our son, who was in first grade. I was home with him and our daughter, who...
New York City, NYthe-journal.com

Two decades after 9/11, Muslim Americans still fighting bias

NEW YORK (AP) - A car passed, the driver's window rolled down and the man spat an epithet at two little girls wearing their hijabs: “Terrorist!”. It was 2001, mere weeks after the twin towers at the World Trade Center fell, and 10-year-old Shahana Hanif and her younger sister were walking to the local mosque from their Brooklyn home.
Public Safetybeaconseniornews.com

Twenty years later: How Americans processed the September 11 attacks

As a New Yorker, the attacks of September 11, 2001, literally hit home. In the days following, the stories of friends, acquaintances and third-party accounts circulated in our communities. A classmate whose uncle, a New York City firefighter, happened to be sick the day of the attack and stayed home. The punctual businessman who uncharacteristically missed his train, or the World Trade Center worker who forgot something and left the building. There were people who were bumped off or missed those fatal flights in moments of serendipitous luck.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Charm City Run to host 20th and final 9/11 Run to Remember

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A local family-owned running brand will host its annual 9/11 race for the final time on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. It's meant to honor the victims and pay tribute to the heroism of first responders. Will Murdoch, vice president of Charm City Run, joins...

