Lamar Jackson’s Arm, Not His Legs, is Going to be the Driving Force Behind the Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Run
Lamar Jackson won a Heisman Trophy and became a first-round NFL Draft pick. He won the 2019 NFL MVP. He was ranked No. 1 on the NFL’s Top 100 list in 2020. The quarterback accomplished all this, almost exclusively, with his legs. One of the best athletes to ever play behind center, Jackson has used his speed and agility to his advantage — and to great success — over the course of his career. But this year, Jackson’s arm, not his legs, is going to be the Baltimore Ravens’ driving force if they hope for a playoff breakthrough and a run to the Super Bowl.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0