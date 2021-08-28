Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lamar Jackson’s Arm, Not His Legs, is Going to be the Driving Force Behind the Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Run

By Andrew Hanlon
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lamar Jackson won a Heisman Trophy and became a first-round NFL Draft pick. He won the 2019 NFL MVP. He was ranked No. 1 on the NFL’s Top 100 list in 2020. The quarterback accomplished all this, almost exclusively, with his legs. One of the best athletes to ever play behind center, Jackson has used his speed and agility to his advantage — and to great success — over the course of his career. But this year, Jackson’s arm, not his legs, is going to be the Baltimore Ravens’ driving force if they hope for a playoff breakthrough and a run to the Super Bowl.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

168K+
Followers
20K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Polian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Playoff Games#American Football#Nfl Draft#Mvp#Lj Era8#Cardinals#The Los Angeles Chargers#Ravens Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLnumberfire.com

Lamar Jackson talking to Ravens doctors about COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he's talking to team doctors and "learning" about the COVID-19 vaccine. Jackson resumed practicing on Sunday after missing the Ravens' first two weeks of training camp with his second positive COVID-19 test in the past eight months. "I just got off the COVID list," said Jackson. "I got to talk to my team doctors and try to see how they feel about it, keep learning as much as I can about it, and we'll go from there." Jackson would carry considerably less risk in fantasy drafts if he decides to get vaccinated before the season. Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Jackson's current ADP is QB4 at 5.01 in 12-team PPR formats.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reveals why he hasn’t gotten COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has now spent two different stints on the COVID-19 list after also missing time last season due to a positive test. After 10 days sidelined, the Ravens star returned to training camp on Saturday and recently spoke on why he still hasn’t gotten vaccinated, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should try to sign wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald

No one on this planet would argue against Larry Fitzgerald being a Hall of Famer in the future. Fitzgerald is second all-time — only to Jerry Rice — in receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492). The 11-time Pro Bowler had a remarkable career with the Arizona Cardinals, but it appears that he is either headed to retirement or waiting for an opportunity to play for a new team in the 2021 NFL season.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson to be without 2 key weapons to start season for Ravens

With the regular season a little more than a week away, the Baltimore Ravens are dealing with a handful of injuries on the offensive side of the ball. J.K. Dobbins is already out for the year with a torn ACL and rookie wideout Rashod Bateman has missed a large chunk of training camp along with Miles Boykin. Both wide receivers will now start the season on injured reserve.
NFLYardbarker

Who's Faster, Steelers' James Pierre or Ravens' Lamar Jackson?

Who's faster, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre or Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson?. The former first-round pick and league MVP has an AFC North relative that's making waves in Pittsburgh. Jackson and Pierre are cousins who spent their whole lives living close together. Jackson grew up in Boynton Beach, FL., while Pierre was down the road at Deerfield Beach.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

The Threat of Lamar Jackson in Week 1

Week 1 is right around the corner, and the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to make a statement right off the bat against the Baltimore Ravens. One of the key ingredients to the Raiders’ success in their first game will be finding a way to stop one of the league’s most dominant quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson. Subscribe for full article.
NFLYardbarker

Ravens Waiting To Extend Lamar Jackson Makes 2021 Monumental Year

Perhaps God answered the prayers of Baltimore Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome during the 2018 NFL Draft. They still had Joe Flacco at that time, but he was a declining quarterback. Owning the last pick of the first round, a miracle is all they could hope for. Boy, miracles do happen.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Robert Griffin III believes the Ravens are Super Bowl bound and Lamar Jackson will lead the way

After spending the last three years serving as the backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, Robert Griffin III is temporarily trading in his helmet for a headset or aptly, an earpiece until his next opportunity to play arises. ESPN's newest college football/NFL analyst was a guest on the 'Get Up' morning show on Wednesday and gave his former employers and teammates some ringing endorsements and high praise.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Why Has Lamar Jackson Struggled in the Playoffs?

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have a problem. While they’ve had unbelievable regular-season success, they have just a 1-3 record since Lamar’s debut in 2018. There are a lot of different factors that go into a successful or unsuccessful offense, but the reason why Jackson and the Ravens offense has struggled might not be what you think.
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

From Lamar Jackson to Ar’Darius Washington, here’s the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster

The Ravens’ roster cut-down is complete, even if their roster maneuvering isn’t. The team released nearly two dozen players Tuesday, trimming the roster to 53 players ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline. A handful of contributors are expected to come and go as general manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh decide on injured-reserve designations and scour the waiver wire for help. But for ...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Todd Gurley landing spots: 3 NFL teams that should still sign veteran RB

Todd Gurley remains unsigned with less than a week until the 2021 NFL season begins. Which teams should still take a chance on the veteran runner?. It wasn’t all that long ago that Todd Gurley was considered among the premier running backs in the NFL. His time in the Rams backfield was extremely fruitful as he represented a key piece in the explosive offense. But over the last two seasons, he’s been on a bit of a decline, spending one with the Los Angeles and last year with the Atlanta Falcons.
NFLTechnician Online

Fantasy sleepers guaranteed to take your team to the next level

If you’re like us, the beginning of football season is one of the most exciting times of the year. Maybe your team has made some great moves in the offseason and is gearing up for a big year, or maybe you’ve devised the perfect strategy to finally hold the championship trophy for your fantasy football league.

Comments / 0

Community Policy