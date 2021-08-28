10 bold predictions for East Carolina’s football season

It's game week for East Carolina's football team, and what better way to ring in the new season than by making some bold predictions? East Carolina's football program seems poised to take a full step forward in the third year of the Mike Houston era, but they have to go out and perform up to their expectations in order to do so. What awaits the Pirates is a challenging schedule, including three difficult non-conference games to begin the slate against Appalachian State, South Carolina and Marshall before diving into league play.