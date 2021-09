MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison says thousands of students saw emergency cash hit their bank accounts this week, as part of the latest round of federal pandemic relief. According to Helen Faith, director of the Office of Student Financial Aid, the university has $28.6 million to give to students this year. She said $7.7 million in automatic payments have already gone to more than 6,500 “high-need” students, or those who get Federal Pell Grants and other forms of financial aid. Each student recipient got between $750 and $1,750.