Benton County, MN

Tornado Warning issued for Benton, Mille Lacs by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southern Mille Lacs County in east central Minnesota Southeastern Benton County in central Minnesota * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1203 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near Foley, or 11 miles east of St. Cloud, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Milaca and Foreston around 1225 PM CDT. Princeton around 1230 PM CDT. Bock around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Duelm, Mayhew, Glendorado, Parent, Ronneby, Pease, Oak Park and Princeton Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN

