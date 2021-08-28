See The ‘After We Fell’ Jealousy Hessa Clip

Only a day after Hulu's upcoming Hilary Duff-starring "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff How I Met Your Father welcomed two more additions to its cast, two good signs for those HIMYM fans out there looking to get a better sense of the series and how production is rolling. First up, the show's Twitter and Instagram accounts have officially gone live. Of course, what good would social media accounts be if there wasn't something to post on them? And that's where the cool part kicks in, with four looks at the cast behind the scenes as filming continues on. The sequel-spinoff series cast includes Duff, Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor), Josh Peck (Turner & Hooch), and Ashley Reyes (American Gods).