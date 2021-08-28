Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

See The ‘After We Fell’ Jealousy Hessa Clip

fangirlish.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter We Fell is coming! After the Hessa romantic clip and another clip full of tension between them, we have a new clip full of jealousy and more tension between Hessa, thanks to a new character who will not make it easy for this couple. Ready?. Here we go!. And...

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Jenkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jealousy#Testosterone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘New Amsterdam’ Sends A Message With Season 4 Poster

New Amsterdam returns for season four in less than three weeks. It feels like yesterday when the season finale delivered what a lot of us wanted to see – Sharpwin – and now season 4 is here, and despite some people’s objections, the show seems ready to explore the romance.
Musicfangirlish.com

Listen To The First Song From The ‘After We Fell’ Movie Soundtrack

Music makes a movie. Sure, the acting is important, but the music is a character of its own because it further adds to the emotions being conveyed onscreen. Film scores and soundtracks are an integral part to any movie and its one of the things a lot of us remember when we watch key scenes we love. If you mess up the music in a film, it can take the audience out of it because they don’t feel the connection they should. That’s one of the reasons the soundtrack for After We Fell is so important.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Heels’ 1×03 Review: “Cheap Heat”

Watching Heels, I need to stop and take account of my choices in life. Why? Because I thought once that Stephen Amell was a good actor. I thought that he had range and depth. I thought that he was more than Oliver Queen. I was wrong. Let me say –...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

How I Met Your Father: Meet Hilary Duff's Sophie & More BTS Images

Only a day after Hulu's upcoming Hilary Duff-starring "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff How I Met Your Father welcomed two more additions to its cast, two good signs for those HIMYM fans out there looking to get a better sense of the series and how production is rolling. First up, the show's Twitter and Instagram accounts have officially gone live. Of course, what good would social media accounts be if there wasn't something to post on them? And that's where the cool part kicks in, with four looks at the cast behind the scenes as filming continues on. The sequel-spinoff series cast includes Duff, Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor), Josh Peck (Turner & Hooch), and Ashley Reyes (American Gods).
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘What If…?’ 1×04 Review: “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?”

Disney+’s What If…? is both Marvel’s first attempt at playing in the multiverse sandbox, and the first animated show set fully in the MCU. But What If…? doesn’t seem interested in being a placeholder for the live-action shows, it’s got stories to tell, and some of them might end up being as interesting as the ones we originally saw. Episode 1×04 focuses on Dr. Strange and the consequences of him losing his heart instead of his hands.
TV SeriesIGN

See: Season 2 Official Clip

In the upcoming episode to See, titled "Forever," Baba reunites with an old foe. Edo pitches a controversial new military strategy to his superiors. Haniwa and Wren grow closer. Jerlamarel adjusts to a life without sight. See Season 2, Episode 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 3, 2021.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

See The Trailer And Photos For Disney+’s ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D’

The title for the premiere episode of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. has been announced. The title is, “Aloha – The Hello One” and it will air on September 8 on Disney+. The synopsis for the premiere episode is, “For prodigy Dr. Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, juggling a budding medical career with the daily challenges of teenage life is never easy. She’s excited to celebrate her 16th birthday and experience some of life’s firsts, such as passing her driver’s license test and attending a high school dance (with a cute surfer named Walter!). However, her responsibilities at the hospital and her loving but overprotective parents, Benny and Clara, are bound to disrupt her plans.”
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Steven Boyer Joins The Cast Of ‘Love Life’

Oh, I love a day where I get to write a lot of things about love and exercise my bitchy bitter muscles. I know, I know – love is a good thing. You know what is a good thing about love? That would be Love Life on HBO Max. The first season featured Anna Kendrick and I was addicted to it. It was written beautifully and the pacing is great.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.

Comments / 0

Community Policy