Tim McGraw is opening up about his darkest demons revealing that his wife Faith Hill had an important part in helping him get sober. The country singer, who has been sober since 2008, shared the moment he knew he had to get help in order to stop drinking. Speaking with Esquire he stated, "I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8 in the morning and thinking, 'I have to wake the kids up.' I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is where I'm at.' I was scared." He recalled, "When your wife tells you it's gone too far, that's a big wake-up call. That, and realizing you're gonna lose everything you have. Not monetarily, not career-wise, but family-wise."