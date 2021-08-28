7th Street Bridge Reopens

​After an expedited six-month repair and reconstruction project, the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department​ reopened the 7th Street bridge on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Following a gas utility line fire, the bridge, and city trails under the bridge, have been closed since February 28. Approximately 40 percent of the structure was damaged and needed to be demolished and rebuilt.

Watch time-lapse video of the demolition and construction project​

“I'm proud of the work and focus of the construction team to complete this complicated process in an expedited fashion," Street Transportation Department Director Kini Knudson said. “The bridge is a major connection route for residents and it was important to limit the impact of this emergency closure. I'd also like to thank the community for its patience."

The cost of the repair and reconstruction project is $8.8 million. Funding sources for the project are still being finalized, but will include support from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Emergency Relief Program. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and insurance claims cannot be made until that process is complete.

Interesting project facts:

20 new rebar-reinforced concrete girders were installed, each weighing 191,000 pounds

Repouring of the driving surface required 705 tons of concrete

The bridge deck was poured on August 6, requiring a convoy of more than 80 concrete trucks

Handrails along the entire bridge were replaced and updated to meet current safety standards

The new portion of the bridge has a 75-year lifespan

Access to city trails under the 7th Street bridge, which are part of the Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area, will continue to be restricted. A project to refurbish the trails and revegetate the area around them is scheduled to be completed in late November 2021.

The trailheads at 16th Street and Central Avenue are open, and trail users are able to travel west of 16th Street and east of Central Avenue, but will be required to turn around before reaching the area near the 7th Street bridge.

Visit Phoenix.gov/Streets/7thStSaltRiverBridge to learn more about the project and view construction photos.