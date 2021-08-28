Cancel
Lauren Elkin: ‘I felt like I was in De Beauvoir’s body’

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren Elkin, 42, grew up in Long Island, New York, and since 2016 has lived between Paris and Liverpool. Her first book, Flâneuse: Women Walk the City in Paris, New York, Tokyo, Venice and London, was shortlisted for the Pen/Diamonstein-Spielvogel award for the art of the essay. Her translations from French include The Bedroom: An Intimate History by Michelle Perrot, and (with Charlotte Mandell) a life of Jean Cocteau by Claude Arnaud, which won the French-American Foundation’s translation prize. Elkin’s new book, No 91/92: Notes on a Parisian Commute, was written on the bus to and from work while teaching at the American University of Paris six years ago. She spoke to me from Liverpool, ahead of a move to London with her partner and son.

