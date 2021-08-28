College, Interrupted: A reflection on my pandemic gap year

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As more college students head back to college campuses, more contingency plans are in place in case students, faculty or staff test positive for coronavirus. At USC, there is a hotel on-campus for quarantines. Other campuses, which don’t have that option, require people utilizing on-campus facilities to quarantine on their own. People who have returned to campus say there are ups and downs to the way that things are now operating. “It’s not the ideal reality, but it is nice to be amongst people again,” one student said. USC along with Cal State LA and Cal State Long Beach began...