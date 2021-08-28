College, Interrupted: A reflection on my pandemic gap year
On the first day of the fall 2020 semester, I found myself staring at an empty Google Calendar. This blankness was a stark contrast from the visuals I had come to associate with August after two years of college: color-coordinated calendar events, syllabi scattered across university-issued desks, and crowded dining halls, classrooms, and libraries. There was a certain familiarity and nostalgia that always enveloped the beginning of a new school year—one I would not be experiencing for the first time in my life.georgetownvoice.com
