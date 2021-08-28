A Texas father stripped down to his swim shorts at a town meeting to make a point about masks
Kids are headed back to school, and in many states, they will be accompanied by mask mandates. Parents across the country are making their voices heard as school districts decide whether to require students and staff to wear masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 as cases spike due to the highly transmissible Delta variant. And while the mask mandate has been issued for all school districts in Massachusetts, many other states have yet to take that step.www.bostonglobe.com
Comments / 0