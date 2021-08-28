Cancel
Eagles not expected to be finalists for Deshaun Watson trade after deal for Gardner Minshew? Texans have 2 other suitors

By Chris Franklin
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Eagles made a trade for a quarterback Saturday. It just was not the one that the Eagles were rumored to have interest in this offseason. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, NFL executives around the league believe that a trade involving Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could be happening very soon. Florio added that two teams have emerged as finalists to land Watson: the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers.

