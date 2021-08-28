Milwaukee Bucks Rumors: Team had interest in signing JaMychal Green
As all teams do, the Milwaukee Bucks were bound to strike out on some free agent targets as they looked to bolster their roster. The first was Kelly Oubre Jr., who the team never had a genuinely had a shot at signing, given their financial limitations. While Milwaukee’s interest in individual players is typically kept under wraps, The Denver Post’s Mike Singer recently revealed that the Bucks had an interest in signing JaMychal Green away from the Denver Nuggets.behindthebuckpass.com
Comments / 0