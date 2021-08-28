If You Can Quote The Rules! Here Are The 20 Best Quotes From ‘The Sopranos’

In the new prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark (out in theaters and HBO Max Oct. 1), James Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini, takes on the role of a young Tony Soprano. James starred as the character on HBO's The Sopranos for six seasons, and the new film will show Tony's life as a teen. Preparing for his role was the first time Michael watched the acclaimed series, which makes sense. For one, he was born the same year The Sopranos premiered in 1999, meaning he was far too young to watch the violent show while it was airing. On top of that, James died in 2013, so you can understand that it might be too hard for a child to bring themselves to watch their late parent on screen.