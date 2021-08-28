Carolina Panthers OL starters leave more questions than answers
There were more questions than answers after an indifferent performance from the starting offensive lineman for the Carolina Panthers in their preseason finale. For all the good that emerged from the final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Carolina Panthers still have some real concerns surrounding their protection. Head coach Matt Rhule opted to give his starters a full half at Bank of America Stadium on Friday night, which did nothing to dispel the notion the offensive line unit might become a weak link when the real action begins.catcrave.com
Comments / 0