Lake City, GA

Teen buried in cap and gown after dying of COVID-19 before senior year

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
Jo'Keria Graham (Family photo/Action News Jax)

MIAMI — A Florida teen died of COVID-19 just days before she started her senior year of high school.

Jo’Keria Graham, 17, who loved taking care of kids and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office, was still in quarantine at her Lake City home after testing positive for COVID days before school started.

She hoped to graduate and go on to study to become a surgeon.

The high schooler had seemed to be on the mend and asked her grandparents to bring her breakfast. Her family was on the phone with her grandparents on their way to drop off breakfast when she collapsed in the bathroom earlier this month.

“She was saying, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe’,” her grandmother Tina Graham said Friday, noting the teen was buried in her cap and gown.

“We thought she was doing fine. Both of my sons had it and one of my sons was really really sick and she wasn’t near as sick as he was,” Graham said.

It’s unclear if Jo’Keria was vaccinated.

A new British study suggests people who get COVID-19 from the extra-contagious delta variant are about twice as likely to be hospitalized than those who caught an earlier version of the coronavirus.

Twelve children in Georgia have died of COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 111

 

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

