The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Denver to play the Broncos on Saturday to wrap up both teams' preseason schedules.

Los Angeles is expected to sit its starters for this game as it has done in the preseason of coach Sean McVay's tenure, serving as the last chance for players deep in the depth chart to make a lasting impression and remain on the roster.

However, Denver plans to give its starters time on the field. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio will use quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who beat out Drew Lock as the team's starter to open the season , for at least two series, along with the first-team offense and defense.

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, front, takes part in drills as quarterback Drew Lock looks on during NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. David Zalubowski, AP

Here's everything to know for Saturday:

What time does Rams at Broncos start?

The game kicks off at 9:05 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 28.

What TV channel is Rams at Broncos on?

The game will be aired on NFL Network nationally. It will be on KABC-7 in Los Angeles and KTVD in Denver.

How can I watch Rams at Broncos online via live stream?

Fans can watch the game on NFL GamePass, FuboTv, Yahoo! Sports, or the Broncos and Rams apps .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos preseason game: Live stream, time, date, how to watch