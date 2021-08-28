Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans preseason game: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

By Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

This should be the final tune-up for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before they start their title defense, in earnest.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said that he would be playing his team's starters for the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Houston Texans, the last before the start of the regular season.

The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (0-2) are still searching for their first preseason victory and are coming off of a 34-3 loss against the Titans in which Tampa did not play its starters. Rookie quarterback Kyle Trask struggled, completing 13 of 26 passes for 131 yards with two interceptions, and the Buccaneers gained just 207 yards of total offense.

The Texans (2-0), meanwhile, are looking to stay perfect after they toppled the in-state rival Dallas Cowboys, 20-14, in their second preseason game last week. Houston gained just one more yard of total offense in its game than Tampa did in its loss against the Titans, but the Texans forced four turnovers, including a 53-yard interception that was returned for a touchdown by safety Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Texans coach David Culley said that the team's starters would play into the second half vs. the Bucs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPxTQ_0bfpS2W500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) before an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mark LoMoglio, AP

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday:

What time does Buccaneers at Texans start?

Tampa Bay and Houston kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

What TV channel is Buccaneers at Texans on?

The game will be broadcast on ABC13 in Houston and NBC WFLA-TV in Tampa.

How can I watch Buccaneers at Texans online via live stream?

Fans in the Houston area can watch on the HoustonTexans.com mobile website (Safari) and in the official Texans App (iOS & Android). Fans in the Tampa area can watch the game on WFLA.com. Out-of-market fans can watch on NFL GamePass.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans preseason game: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

Comments / 1

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

236K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
David Culley
Person
Kyle Trask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Titans#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ap#Nbc Wfla Tv#Houstontexans Com Mobile#Safari#Texans App#Ios Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski disrespected by Patriots before 2021 return

The Buccaneers would never disrespect Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots have. The Patriots are lucky to have rostered the best quarterback and the best tight end in NFL history. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leave a legacy that will be hard for anyone to reach, which makes it all the more confusing that the Patriots would decide to disrespect Gronk before his return to New England this season with the Buccaneers.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette‘s journey is well-documented at this point, with Jacksonville cutting the former top-ten pick and Fournette coming to the brink of being cut again before an attitude adjustment and then eventual dominant playoff stretch. The goal of repairing his image helped Fournette accept a more ambiguous role with Tampa Bay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Signed Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an official decision on backup quarterback Ryan Griffin. Just over 24 hours ago, the Buccaneers made the decision to release the veteran quarterback. After six years with the team, it looked like his run in Tampa was finally at its end. However,...
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021 Cheatsheet: Draft Rankings and Sleepers to Target

We're now less than a week away from the start of the 2021 NFL season. But some fantasy football leagues still haven't held their drafts. That will change in the near future, as drafts will need to be completed before Thursday night, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys kick off in the season opener. So there are sure to be plenty of drafts occurring in the next few days.
NFLbatonrougenews.net

Ryan Griffin, Antonio Hamilton Among Bucs' Cuts to Get to 53

Tampa Bay Buccaneers The Bucs trimmed their roster to the regular-season limit of 53 players before Tuesday's deadline, making 23 moves that included the release of seven veterans, among them QB Ryan Griffin and CB Antonio Hamilton Scott Smith. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced 23 roster moves on Tuesday, in...
NFLbuccaneers.com

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Texans

The Buccaneers will make their first road trip of the year for their third and final preseason game when they travel to Houston to take on the Texans this Saturday. The preseason finale will see Tampa Bay's starters play the first half, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians. Unless they don't play up to his standards, that is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy