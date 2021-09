The New England Patriots will be without Stephon Gilmore for at least the first six weeks of the season, but is there a chance he may never play for the team again?. ESPN’s Dan Graziano published a column this week in which he predicted potential surprise moves for all 32 NFL teams. He said he would not be surprised if the New Orleans Saints wind up with Gilmore. The Patriots are apparently open to trading the former Defensive Player of the Year.