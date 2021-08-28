Missing Millersville University student found dead, university says
A 19-year-old missing Millersville University student was found dead Saturday morning, days after he stopped returning phone calls from family members, officials said. Matthew Mindler — a freshman college student and child actor — was reported missing Thursday when he failed to return to his dorm room the previous night. He attended classes Monday and Tuesday, but had not been seen or heard from since, according to Millersville University officials.www.pennlive.com
