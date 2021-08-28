Cancel
Eagles celebrate the life of Charlie Johnson

By Chris McPherson
philadelphiaeagles.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles celebrate the life of All-Pro defensive tackle Charlie Johnson, a member of the franchise's 75th Anniversary Team, who passed away on August 13 at the age of 69 at his home in Angleton, Texas. Known by his family as "a gentle giant," Johnson was a seventh-round pick in...

