Hunter Woodhall is Utah’s fastest man on two blades, but recently his pace has slowed. Not his pace on the track. Woodhall, a Syracuse native, is currently in Tokyo competing in the Paralympics with his best event, the 400 meters, coming up Friday morning. After taking the bronze medal at that distance at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro as a 17-year-old, he returns as a strong medal favorite.